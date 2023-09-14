Mislav Kolakusic, a Member of the European Parliament for Croatia, made a public statement. Kolakusi declares the WHO a ‘Terrorist Organization’, ‘More Dangerous for Humanity Than WEF’!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mislav Kolakusi, a European Union politician has declared the World Health Organization (WHO) is a “terrorist organization.”
The powerful lawmaker also publicly declared the globalist institution is “even worse than the World Economic Forum.”
Appearing at a press conference with other politicians and guests including Dr. Robert Malone, Kolakusic slammed the WHO’s plans to have all countries sign an agreement giving the agency sole authority to declare pandemics, override national sovereignty, and mandate vaccines and drugs.
“I would like to briefly make the people aware of the upcoming danger for humanity,” said Kolakusic.
“The World Health Organization wants all countries to sign an agreement on handing over the authority to declare a pandemic, procure vaccines, and drugs.
“It will be healthier and safer for humanity to sign an agreement with the Colombian drug cartel.
“They know all about drugs for sure.”
He said that the Bill Gates-funded organization misled the public by initially declaring the virus as new and unknown, falsely asserting the efficacy of vaccines, and making misleading statements about their ability to protect against serious illness and death.
“During the COVID pandemic, World Health Organization only told lies. It should be declared a terroristic organization. They lied.
“That there is a new and unknown virus, that it is possible to make an effective vaccine, that the vaccine is 82% effective, that is protects against serious illness and deaths.
Kolakusic further stated that the WHO’s actions during the crisis were more dangerous for humanity than Klaus Schwab’s notorious World Economic Forum (WEF).
Earlier this year, the Biden regime publicly affirmed its commitment to a “legally binding” accord in a press release.
The accord will give the World Health Organization (WHO) control over U.S. pandemic policies.
The WHO will be able to overrule the U.S. Constitution to enforce lockdowns, gun bans, and widespread censorship.