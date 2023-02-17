Microsoft’s Creepy AI Wants to Invent Killer Virus

The annual Munich Security Conference began on Friday with delegates from 96 nations. The first day’s kick-off speakers were Ukrainian President Zelensky, German Chancellor Scholz, and French President Macron.

Mr. Zelensky begged for more Western money and weapons. Mr. Scholz promised that German tanks will arrive in Ukraine any day. And Mr. Macron said now is not the right time to negotiate a peace settlement with Russia. Doc Burkhart and I will have more World War III news later in the program.

First, however, we want to talk about Microsoft’s creepy AI that is openly dreaming about ruling the world.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/17/23

