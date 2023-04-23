BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Combatting the Corporate-Govt Seizure of Identity, Blockchain is Empowering Independent Doctors
Free Market Cash Patient
04/23/2023

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

Combatting the Corporate-Govt Seizure of Identity, Blockchain is Empowering Independent Doctors


Dr. Leah Houston - Founder HPEC

hpec.io, [email protected]


When Dr. Houston saw the fraud waste that occurs in hospitals, and when she saw physicians leaving their private clinics for employment in hospitals due to the administrative burden of keeping a practice open, she realized something radical was needed to save doctor independence; a critical dynamic to help keep the focus of medicine on the needs of the patient.


Dr. Houston saw a solution in a new secure technology called decentralized identity that puts physicians in control of their data. She knew this tool could help give physicians leverage, allowing them to stay independent and coordinate care amongst each other free from the influence or interference of third parties.


She started the Humanitarian Physicians Empowerment Community (HPEC) to allow physicians to own and control their own credentialing, as a way to resist absorption into insurance networks and giant hospital systems - and to ultimately build a reputation that could flourish in the future, decentralized healthcare ecosystem.


As other entrepreneurs promote bundled services and empower patients to shop on price, healers of all types need to take control of their own future and use branding to attract business.  Unlike the top-down cartel now driving down standards of care, HPEC stirs doctors to be their best; to innovate, and satisfy patients with ever-better treatments.

blockchainidentitycredentialingdecentralized identity
