Potential use of Chemical Weapons by the AFU in Kharkov Direction on a Russian Soldier.- Gas, Gas, Gas!

Potential use of chemical weapons by the AFU in Kharkov direction
It looks the infantry was hit from AFU drone carrying chemical weapons component that exploded outside...
Gas,gas,gas gas saying the soldier filming the video at the end...
Mainstream media will say it's a false flag or something like that. Even if AFU produced a nuke and dropped it they'll get away with it.