Invisible Fences Documentary - Kristin Ditzel & Jaimie Killen
Vaccine Choice Canada
83 views • 06/14/2023
Invisible Fences is a documentary in production which shines a light on the people impacted by covid vaccine injury. It begins with the story of Kristin Ditzel, a doctor of Chinese Medicine in Nelson, BC, who was severely injured by her first covid vaccine. She continues to suffer debilitating symptoms to this day. Her best friend, Jaimie Killen, began documenting Kristen’s journey and her quest for help. They teamed up with Nathan Beninger and are raising funds to travel and interview vaccine injured people around the world in order to share their stories through the power of film. 

Website and film trailer: https://www.invisiblefencesfilm.com/ 

Invisible Fences YouTube Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7r74Vt3vn0

****************************

Vaccine Choice Canada is now pleased to be working in collaboration with Canada Health Alliance. 

Vaccine Choice Canada: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
Canada Health Alliance: https://canadahealthalliance.org/

Please support the work of:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donation/
https://canadahealthalliance.org/donate/

Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization. 
Stay informed by joining today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/

HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! 
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/

Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/

You can find our videos on:

https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243

VCC’s NEW Podcast Channel: https://podcast.uptoeveryone.com/


