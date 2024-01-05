KJP tries to blame $34 TRILLION national debt on ... REPUBLICANS!

Glenn Beck





Jan 4, 2024





For the first time, the United States has hit a national debt of $34 trillion. But according to President Biden's press secretary Karine Jean Pierre ... that's the REPUBLICANS' fault?! Glenn and Stu review KJP's ridiculous attempt to blame the debt on Republican tax cuts and "trickle-down economics." Plus, Glenn and Stu discuss ... Will we even make it to the next election???





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H1WYS0-cegA