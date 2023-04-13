© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CGI 3D Animated Short "I, Pet Goat II" by - Heliofant
A story about the fire at the heart of suffering.
Bringing together dancers, musicians, visual artists and 3d animators, the film takes a critical look at current events. A mysterious figure travels aboard his boat through a dark and desolate landscape in his quest for inner peace.
SOURCE:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=65xLByzT1l0&feature=youtu.be