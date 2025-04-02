BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
US "Peace" Agency Battles DOGE
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
180 followers
1
63 views • 5 months ago

April 1, 2025 - Elon Musk and DOGE continue to expose the web of financial theft behind the agencies funded by US tax dollars. One such group is the USIP (United States Institute of Peace), whose accounting firm deleted more than a terabyte of financial data as soon as DOGE got close. Employees tried to keep DOGE out—firing security, disabling phones, barricading doors, and hiding on the fifth floor—but DOGE was able to reclaim the info and find the fraud.


Follow us on X and Facebook:

https://x.com/ColleyBob

https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen


To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com

