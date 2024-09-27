RT News September 27, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sept 27, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
The IDF claims its hit hundreds of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, with the Israeli leader saying the military campaign will proceed until all aims are achieved. As Israel bombards Lebanon for the fifth day in a row - saying its strikes on the capital Beirut are targeting Hezbollah, we speak exclusively to the Lebanese Health Minister, who says the vast majority of the victims are civilians with no ties to the militant group. At the United Nations, the Palestinian president urges for an end to the war in Gaza and slams American support for Israel's actions. That's as the US approves billions more dollars in lethal aid to its ally.