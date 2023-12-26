A Day in the Life at the Homestead
82 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
Pipe to the Shower head burst A Day of Chores with Chickens and Sheep
Claire's Photography
Keywords
preppingdiyhomesteadingoff gridwater heatercontinuous hot water
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos