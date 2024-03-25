The mother dog is so thin that her ribs are exposed but still covers her young babies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
Mar 25, 2024
Cemile Torun often went to an area where many stray dogs gathered to feed them
One day she went there and saw a heartbreaking scene, a family of dogs starving
She noticed the mother dog so thin that her ribs were exposed
and the puppies clung to their mother and cried continuously
Although the mother dog was very hungry and weak, she still tried her best to feed the puppies
The sacred motherhood of dogs touched Cemile's heart, she wanted to help them
Cemile fed the dog family and other dogs around with the delicious foods she brought
They all ate very quickly. There were a number of other dogs around that had also been in bad health
So the next day, Cemile and her friends drove over to take the dog family and the sick dogs away
The mother dog recognized Cemile and approached her begging for help. Cemile of course couldn't refuse
Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.
Thank you very much!!!!!!!
Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763
If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]
Thank you for watching!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Ho5Hx5-Dm8