Ebionites, Rob Skiba & the Law

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From December 9th, 2018
Pastor Dean deals with the outrageous accusations from Rob Skiba and his Torah groupies of being a "lawless, Nicolaitan, with the spirit of antichrist who is at war with God (YHWH)." This is part two of a new series dealing with heresies in the so-called "Truth movement" and the Torah observant movement.