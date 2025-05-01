© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Allen dives into the chilling Meta AI scandal, where celebrity-voiced chatbots engaged minors in explicit role-play, bypassing weak safeguards. From ignored employee warnings, leadership’s focus on engagement over ethics, and the rise of unregulated predatory bots, this highlights a broader AI nightmare including Google’s militarized tech to Congress’ electricity grab for AI dominance.
