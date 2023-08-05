Dr. Mike Yeadon: mRNA injections were deliberately designed to cause blood clots & Immune disorders

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Mike Yeadon, former global division head at Pfizer, tells Dr. Drew that the experimental mRNA injections rolled out en masse from late 2020 onwards, were deliberately designed to cause blood clots, in addition to the immune system attacking itself.
"My contention is that there are multiple deliberate toxicities built into these materials."
Full interview: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=D5b8FB1FhY0