Redrawing Boundaries

President Trump is going on a shopping spree.
He’s got his eye on a country (Canada), an island (Greenland) and a canal (Panama).
DJT is in a deal-making mood — to create a North American security, energy and trade network.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (7 January 2025)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6366794222112