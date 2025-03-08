ICAN Bird Flu Vaccine Aaron Siri product inserts

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



On behalf of ICAN, we have submitted FOIA requests with regard to the bird flu H5N1 vaccines. The bird flu H5N1 is back in the news. Let's look at the three licensed H5N1 vaccines. The first one was licensed by GSK. In a clinical trial where, after the first year, those that got the vaccine had four times the rate of new immune mediated diseases, four times the rate. And then there is the product by Seqirus. In that clinical trial, there were 11 deaths in the vaccinated group and one in the placebo group. That trial was for adults. There was also a trial for children that only had 329 children in it, and 26% of them reported an adverse event within 21 days. And then finally, there is an H5N1 vaccine licensed by Sanofi. And in that one, it only had 151 adults in the clinical trial. That's it. Within the first 56 days after vaccination, there were four serious adverse events, including one death in a population of only 151 adults. Before you take one of these three products, if that is something anybody out there is considering, it might be a good idea to go to the FDA website, pull up the package insert, go to section 6.1, and you can read exactly the information I just went through.

Aaron Siri - 03/05/2025

TheHighWire Episode 414 Fowl Play: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/fowl-play/

Support ICAN: https://icandecide.org

It only took a few minutes to find the following 2 product insert examples, as Aaron explained.

- Sanofi Pasteur H5N1 vaccine: https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/vaccines/influenza-virus-vaccine-h5n1-national-stockpile

Product insert: https://www.fda.gov/media/74534/download?attachment

- Biomedical Corporation of Quebec H5N1 vaccine:

https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/vaccines/influenza-h5n1-virus-monovalent-vaccine-adjuvanted

Product insert: https://www.fda.gov/media/87479/download?attachment