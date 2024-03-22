The Cry of Desolation: Understanding the Last Sayings

This video explores the profound moments and sayings of Jesus Christ on the cross, focusing on the theme of desolation as expressed through His words, "My God, why has thou forsaken me?" Delving into biblical passages and the significance of Christ's sacrifice, pastor Webster emphasizes the depth of God's love and the righteous judgment of sin, illustrated through Jesus' experience of bearing the world’s sins. Drawing connections between Old Testament prophecies and the events of the crucifixion, this devotion highlights the darkness that fell over the earth, the tearing of the temple veil, and the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus for humanity’s sins. It concludes with a call to recognize the gravity of sin, the righteousness of God, and the importance of trusting in Jesus Christ for salvation.



00:00 Opening Blessings and Introduction to the Cross

00:34 Exploring the Last Sayings from the Cross

01:21 The Cry of Desolation: A Deep Dive

02:58 Scriptural Reflections: Psalms and Isaiah

04:58 The Darkness at the Crucifixion

07:20 Understanding God's Righteousness and Judgment

08:46 Closing Thoughts and Invitation to Faith

