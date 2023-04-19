BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
It's The Last Days For The Devil | Satan Has Already Been Judged!
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
54 followers
18 views • 04/19/2023

Many pastors around the world are teaching their people we are waiting on a final judgment when finally evil will not be able to dominate over us.


That is a defeated gospel. Jesus gave us all authority over all the powers of the enemy. This earth is for the Children of God now!

Do you really think Jesus died on a cross so that demons could keep running around on God's creation?

Make sure to get my book "Born Again As Kings" get book currently on Amazon, and for s limited time get the original audio @ https://bornagainaskings.com

Connect more @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

godjesusgoldeconomicssilvercory graykingdom businesseconomic solutionssilver and goldkingdom economy
