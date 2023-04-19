It's The Last Days For The Devil | Satan Has Already Been Judged!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many pastors around the world are teaching their people we are waiting on a final judgment when finally evil will not be able to dominate over us.
That is a defeated gospel. Jesus gave us all authority over all the powers of the enemy. This earth is for the Children of God now!
Do you really think Jesus died on a cross so that demons could keep running around on God's creation?
