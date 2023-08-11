Failed Evacuation of the Crew of the Leopard 2 Tank under the Cover of the BMP M2 Bradley ODS-SA of the AF of Ukraine - Man Left Behind

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of the failed evacuation of the crew of the Leopard 2 tank under the cover of the BMP M2 Bradley ODS-SA of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Zaporozhye.
The infantry fighting vehicle covered the entire process with the fire of its cannon until Russian artillery began to arrive at the site. After the first arrival, Bradley turns around and quickly leaves the place, leaving one of the crew members at the tank.