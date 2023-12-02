B.A.D. (ie. Bug In Base) Part 4 -Financial Outflows

Zeitgeist movement and Venus project failed, due to anti-nationalist ignorance. The seeds, and core philosophies, of those movements, will live on forever. What is the core philosophy, that of faith in abundance.

The society we live in today, costs more in crime, sickness, and environmental damage, than it would cost t maintain an absolute utopia. A society of abundance naturally prevents all crime and sickness, this is why nature is in abundance. Scarcity is a delusion, pushed on the world by central bankers, debt based currency printing, and an unintelligible mass who continue to breed in captivity to said forces. Moving beyond scarcity, and beyond market based systems, to one of true richness, is within reach. Until then, UBI was developed to prevents the masses from taking to the streets with pitchforks. I helped develop the program here in Québec, believing it to ultimately be an investment in healthcare. That being said, this video shows you how once the UBI check comes in on the first of the month, it goes straight out, so as to prevent any fractional reserve tricks by the banks.







Base Autonome Durable (B.A.D.) -- 12 Part series

Part 1 - (Preface) Biosphere Collapse

Part 2 - The Human Temple

Part 3 - Financing In

Part 4 - Financing Out

Part 5 - Shelter

Part 6 - Security

Part 7 - Food Fort

Part 8 - Gorilla Gardens

Part 9 - Outposts

Part 10 - Sim-survival for Preppers

Part 11 - 48 H Full EVAC (ie. Other Admin).

Part 12 - COMS