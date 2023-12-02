B.A.D. (ie. Bug In Base) Part 4 -Financial Outflows

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zeitgeist movement and Venus project failed, due to anti-nationalist ignorance. The seeds, and core philosophies, of those movements, will live on forever. What is the core philosophy, that of faith in abundance.
The society we live in today, costs more in crime, sickness, and environmental damage, than it would cost t maintain an absolute utopia. A society of abundance naturally prevents all crime and sickness, this is why nature is in abundance. Scarcity is a delusion, pushed on the world by central bankers, debt based currency printing, and an unintelligible mass who continue to breed in captivity to said forces. Moving beyond scarcity, and beyond market based systems, to one of true richness, is within reach. Until then, UBI was developed to prevents the masses from taking to the streets with pitchforks. I helped develop the program here in Québec, believing it to ultimately be an investment in healthcare. That being said, this video shows you how once the UBI check comes in on the first of the month, it goes straight out, so as to prevent any fractional reserve tricks by the banks.
Base Autonome Durable (B.A.D.) -- 12 Part series
Part 1 - (Preface) Biosphere Collapse
Part 2 - The Human Temple
Part 3 - Financing In
Part 4 - Financing Out
Part 5 - Shelter
Part 6 - Security
Part 7 - Food Fort
Part 8 - Gorilla Gardens
Part 9 - Outposts
Part 10 - Sim-survival for Preppers
Part 11 - 48 H Full EVAC (ie. Other Admin).
Part 12 - COMS