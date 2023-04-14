RFK on the Suppression of Early Treatment and Failure of Fauci's Protocols

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXPOSING The Corruption of EMPIRE | Robert F. Kennedy Jr."The countries that adopted Anthony Fauci's protocols had the worst death rates in the world...How is Anthony Fauci a hero to people when he racked up a death count that is by far the biggest in the world."
Full Video: https://youtu.be/UuzFzVe2FKY