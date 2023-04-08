There are more than 5000 airlines worldwide and possibly all of them are involved in this crime. In particular, the largest ones provide several long-haul aircraft for spray missions. In the past, large toxin containers were permanently mounted and required lengthy refilling. Nowadays, empty containers are simply removed from the cargo gaps and replaced with full ones. For this purpose, the converted airliners are towed to the cargo areas and, after refilling, parked again somewhere near terminals, thus giving the impression that it is normal air traffic. Thus, in recent years, a spraying industry has emerged worldwide.

One of the largest transshipment centers in the world is Frankfurt Airport.