Our Revival Prayer

February 12th, 2023

"For the kingdom of God is not in word, but in power." 1 Cor 4:20

Pray fervently for a true revival to pour upon our nation! Leonard Ravenhill stated that we do not have revival here because we've become content to live without it. Let us all truly hunger and thirst after God's presence so desperately that we will not be content any longer.

"Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord." Acts 3:19