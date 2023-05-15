Artza Subscribers Receive Hand Selected Israeli Art and Delicacies Shares Itai Schimmel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel is a tiny country, but it is very beautiful, diverse, and rich in Biblical history. No one knows this better than Itai Schimmel, who founded and developed Artza Box, a subscription box that is delivered world-wide straight to your doorstep. Each box is stocked with handpicked items specially made in the Holy Land, ranging from delicious foods to gorgeous artisanal handiwork. Itai was inspired to create Artza Box because of his love for Israel. This is the land where so many of the stories in the Bible happened, and he wants to bring them to life for families around the globe. Itai is also developing an extensive Bible-based homeschool curriculum.
TAKEAWAYS
Each quarterly box is focused on a different geographic region of Israel, like Nazareth, Galilee, or Bethlehem
Every subscription box supports several small businesses and includes cards with detailed information on the artisans
The Artza Family is an online community for subscribers, where they can access extra content such as master classes and live tours
Artza has sent over 100,000 subscription boxes to date around the world
