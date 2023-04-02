BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Senate Bill 686 Gives WEF Full Control Over America, Gives Citizens 20 Years in Prison For Dissent
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
8
504 views • 04/02/2023

Klaus Schwab warned us last month that whoever controls AI will control the world. And the Davos elites have wasted no time in setting the stage for their final takeover of society.

Senate Bill 686, also known as the TikTok Ban Bill, gives Americans 20 YEARS in prison for spreading disinformation. And what is disinformation, you ask? Disinformation is anything that the globalist elites say it is.

This is the most dangerous bill since the Patriot Act stripped Americans of long-held rights and freedoms in the immediate aftermath of 9/11.

- Go to www.TPVlikesGold.com now to find out how you can protect your savings AND get up to $10k in free silver!! #Ad

Mirrored - The People's Voice

Keywords
freedomspatriot actcivil rightsworld economic forumwefthe great resetrestrict actsenate bill 686tiktok ban bill
