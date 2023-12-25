Create New Account
SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA - Evidence that Wuhan BioSafety Lab lv.4 in China Experiment with Bats
LeeYoungF4ST
Published 2 months ago

In this Video you will get to witness that the China Government was lying and that Wuhan Institute of Virology experimented with bats.

Old footage will show that they had bats in the lab and they did Gain of Function research Experiment under Dr. Fauci Instruction.

evidencebioweaponcorona virusgain of functionsky news australiawuhan biosafety lab level 4china experiment with batsbinary biowepaon

