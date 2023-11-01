Remain Remove Reproduce The Key to Life

I want to talk to you today about three things that you need to be doing daily.

Joh 15:5-8 I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abides in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing. 6 If a man abide not in me, he is cast forth as a branch, and is withered; and men gather them, and cast them into the fire, and they are burned. 7 If ye abide in me, and my words abide in you, ye shall ask what ye will, and it shall be done unto you. 8 Herein is my Father glorified, that ye bear much fruit; so shall ye be my disciples.





Abide or Remain; I hate the term “Backslidden” to me backslidden means you are under tremendous assault from the demonic host and you are losing? It’s time to turn that around.





To abide/remain is to be in fellowship with God at all times. So occasionally we need to do an inventory and clean things up.





Remove; You can’t lose your salvation however you can fall out of followship with God when the demonic host is allowed to slip something into your life that doesn’t belong there? AKA; people, places, or things?





People; Look at Lot living in Sodom how many people did he bring to a saving faith in God? If they are bringing you down get rid of them?





Places; 1894 Dwight L. Moody Theatre, Ballrooms, Cardrooms, and the Bar.





Things; Most things are not really bad in themselves; it is when the demonic host is able to put these things in the place of God and worship?





Look at football, football is not in itself bad however did you know church attendance drops during football season?





I have a local Harley Davidson Bike Show/Swap meet that is only on Sunday every other month, I only go to it maybe once a year when I need something I can’t find anywhere else?

Reproduce; Your personal witness, look for opportunities, giving, missions.

