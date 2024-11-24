BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️Jet engine caught fire while landing at Antalya airport on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft of Azimuth Airlines - no casualties
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
186 views • 6 months ago

❗️The engine caught fire while landing at Antalya, Turkey airport on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft of Azimuth Airlines, the Airporthaber portal reported. 

During a hard landing caused by wind shear, the aircraft hit the runway hard, causing a fuel spill that caught fire - source RVNP 

❗️Passengers of the burned plane are in the waiting room of the Antalya airport. They were told to wait for the surviving items.

Many passengers' luggage burned. There were 79 people on board, nine of them children. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. 

❗️The passengers of the Superjet that caught fire in Antalya heard two bangs. After the first, a leak started, and after the second, a fire. 

The preliminary version of the accident is called pilot error. According to our information, the dispatchers informed the crew about difficult weather conditions at the airport, after which the captain and co-pilot had to accurately calculate the approach speed. 

Article about it: 

https://tass.com/emergencies/1876931 

Adding, the next day, Nov 25th.:

❗️Turkish police are currently questioning the pilots of the Superjet (https://t.me/AussieCossack/28567?single) that caught fire at Antalya airport. 


According to SHOT, the dispatchers who guided the SSJ-100 to land and provided weather information will also testify soon.

Azimut Airlines said that the reason for the rough landing of the Sochi-Antalya flight was wind shear. 



Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy