Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:15 - Are you familiar with the Carroll Food Intolerance test? If so, what are your thoughts about it?

00:02:52 - Does this apply to post-herpetic nerve pain and damage?

00:05:31 - You put Nightshade in the list of inflammatory and toxic foods. But aren't tomatoes and peppers good food? Didn't you put peppers as a source of vitamin C? What's the story with Nightshades?

00:09:31 - THE MEAT DEBATE It is sad to see that you left out the most nourishing and most anti-inflammatory food: red meat. That's how I got rid of my CIRS symptoms.

00:09:55 - Animal products should be completely eliminated, it’s awful for gut life and the body as a whole. I just finished Fiber Fueled, Amazing!

00:10:19 - Carnivore does offer relief of symptoms, and offers much healing, but why I'm on this push for a fix is that I'm learning that these bad little guys that set up shop in my system just might need binders to be removed but logic tells me removal isn't really possible, I'm torn between my beliefs.





