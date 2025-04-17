💥Only One Ukrainian Soldier Surrenders Before Shelter is Destroyed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 Ukrainian Soldier Surrenders Before Shelter is Destroyed
North of Chasov Yar, assault troops from the Sever-V Brigade trapped Ukrainian forces in a partially destroyed building with a basement during combat. The Ukrainians attempted to hide in the concrete ruins, thinking they remained unnoticed.
Before the building was destroyed, the assault team offered the enemy a chance to surrender and save their lives.
One soldier responded to the offer, emerging from the shelter with his hands raised.
A few minutes later, an FPV drone from the brigade struck the building. The shelter was destroyed, and the Ukrainian forces can no longer use this position.
Via: @Sever_Z