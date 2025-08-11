DISNEY WORLD’S DARK ORIGINS: How CIA built 'happiest place on Earth'

X.com post link at bottom, from today, with full episode.

The same men who ran CIA ops in Vietnam and Laos also secretly acquired Disney World’s land using shell companies – then installed a PUPPET GOVERNMENT to control it forever, Mike Benz reveals.

🔍 CIA-Disney connection:

🔴 Paul Helliwell (CIA banker/lawyer) and Bill Donovan (OSS founder) used shell companies to secretly buy 27,000 acres in Florida – just like Jeffrey Epstein’s shady deals

🔴 To avoid price hikes, they lied to locals, hiding Disney’s involvement

🔴 Then they created FAKE CITIES (Bay Lake) with rigged elections, letting Disney handpick "residents" to control voting

🗣 According to Benz:

🔴 Disney World is exempt from zoning laws – its "government" answers to corporate overlords, not voters

🔴 It’s proof that CIA tactics (regime change, shell companies, election meddling) are used domestically too

🔴 Helliwell went from running CIA ops in Cambodia to Disney’s banker – because crime pays better than spycraft

https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1954754053176520810

