BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Disney World’s Dark Origins How CIA built 'happiest place on Earth' - Mike Benz reveals today
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
192 views • 1 month ago

DISNEY WORLD’S DARK ORIGINS: How CIA built 'happiest place on Earth'

X.com post link at bottom, from today, with full episode.

The same men who ran CIA ops in Vietnam and Laos also secretly acquired Disney World’s land using shell companies – then installed a PUPPET GOVERNMENT to control it forever, Mike Benz reveals.

🔍 CIA-Disney connection:

🔴 Paul Helliwell (CIA banker/lawyer) and Bill Donovan (OSS founder) used shell companies to secretly buy 27,000 acres in Florida – just like Jeffrey Epstein’s shady deals

🔴 To avoid price hikes, they lied to locals, hiding Disney’s involvement

🔴 Then they created FAKE CITIES (Bay Lake) with rigged elections, letting Disney handpick "residents" to control voting

🗣 According to Benz:

🔴 Disney World is exempt from zoning laws – its "government" answers to corporate overlords, not voters

🔴 It’s proof that CIA tactics (regime change, shell companies, election meddling) are used domestically too

🔴 Helliwell went from running CIA ops in Cambodia to Disney’s banker – because crime pays better than spycraft

https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1954754053176520810

Keywords
politicscorruptioneventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy