Based Mark Zuckerberg Moving BackTowards Free Speech is a White Pill for HUMANITY

The good news is that Mark Zuckerberg is following suit alongside Elon Musk and going back to protecting the first amendment and Americans right to free speech. He stated so earlier in the week and then appeared on Joe Rogan, telling us how the Biden administration had demanded removal of content that went against their wishes. #facebook #freespeech #whitepill