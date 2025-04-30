© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To JESUS who is GOD be the glory for the miraculous compiling of this Documentary. He made it happen.
We just rode behind in his wake, praying we could keep up to help expose this final and most extreme hoax in mankind's history.
It is essential to view all 4 PARTS in this 4 PART series, chronologically, to understand this Documentary as a whole.
NASA PROJECT BLUEBEAM
THE ULTIMATE HOAX
PART 2 OF THE 4 PART SERIES
CONTENTS
00:00 - 2525 TITLE TRACK
03:37 - THE SECOND STEP - GIGANTIC SPACE SHOW -
03:50 - NIKOLA TESLA
12:11 - MARIA ORSIC (VRIL SOCIETY FOUNDER), NIKOLA TESLA, ALEISTER CROWLEY AND MICHAEL AQUINO
14:56 - TED GUNDERSON = FBI/CIA WOLF IN SHEEPS CLOTHING
54:44 - THE MONTAUK PROJECT
2:00:00 - MIND CONTROL ON ICE - SOUTH POLE NEUTRINO LABORATORY
The Music of Time. by Preston Nichols https://www.auricmedia.net/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/Nichols_Preston-The-Music_of_Time.pdf
Intro footage from the 1927 film Metropolis - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXRxcNi6ciY
Thank you SO much to the brilliant musicians for the soundtrack to this Documentary - (All music and sound effect credits in chronological order of their use)
03:36 - Falcon - Post Apocalyptic Ambient - Meditative Dark Ambient Music - by Chronoscapes - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-_0BH-CFdA
54:44 - The Void - Hyper Distortion - A Dark Space Ambient Music - Sci-Fi Dark Ambient Music - by Ethereal City - Space Dystopia Ambience - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrQGv2yqOM8&t=2636s
02:00:02 - Whiteout: Shipwrecked Space Music For Winter (Ambient Sci Fi Music) - by Futurescapes - Sci Fi Ambience - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1RBL51ZE2Ig
02:06:26 - Outro - Carbon Based Lifeforms 5 hours mix ambient chillout electronic - by chillout -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKTlGo7QyK0