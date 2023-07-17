Russia's Akhmat Battalion holds off nighttime attacks by Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 17, 2023
Snipers from Сhechen Akhmat Battalion have been holding their positions in the Lugansk Republic at night against Ukraine's attempted advances. RT's Murad Gazdiev reports. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
