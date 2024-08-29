BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DEPROGRAM.You Have Been Pavlovian Conditioned From Birth by the masters of deception Christpher John Bjerkness
WeWereLiedToAboutWW2
WeWereLiedToAboutWW2
45 followers
140 views • 8 months ago

Judaism is a genocidal plan bent on the Destruction of all non jews. DEPROGRAM NOW OR AMERICA FALLS TO THEM. They literally worship LUCIFER.That SHOULD BE ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW but NO people make excusses.They arent ALL bad. These people CRAP on your country,religion your people they are MURDERING US yet whites have been TOTALLY CONDITIONED by them. Especially BOOMERS ive come to realize,its TRUE.NONE of them, NOT A ONE WILL LISTEN. AAAH !! And I see EVERYONE ELSE complain about this to !!! We will be Murdered by these maniacs, sociopaths by the time you all wake the HELL UP about this ! America is set up to FALL ! Get with it. Show this to your hopless relatives.Ive done all I can to put the stongest deprogramming videos together for you all and its a editing pain in the ass! Thank you for watching.

Keywords
coupjudaisminfiltrationbolsheviksconditionedhitler was rightmassesprogrammedboomersgenocidalpavlovianmaniacs
