Coming in Hot! Kremlin Warns Another Hypersonic Missile on its Way
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
979 followers
1
262 views • 6 months ago

I may be the only voice in America warning that we could be in a limited nuclear war with Russia before Christmas. I don’t like what I am seeing in news headlines today. Unfortunately, the overwhelming majority of American citizens have no idea how close we are to a nuclear nightmare. Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that Ukraine fired six American-made, American-paid ATACM missiles into a Russia air force base in southern Russia. Russian military officials said they would respond. Today, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov reiterated the promise that Russia would respond to the attack.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/12/2024


militaryrussiatechnologytrunewswarningthreatdefensemissilekremlingeopoliticshypersonicrickwiles
