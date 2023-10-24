Gaza Genocide - Rescuers and Remaining Local Residents of the central Gaza region are Clearing Rubble after a Night Air Raid by the Israeli Air Force - No Survivors are Found

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rescuers and remaining local residents of the central Gaza region are clearing the rubble after a night air raid by the Israeli Air Force. No survivors are found.
One of the attacks hit the building of a shopping complex that served as a temporary accommodation point for ordinary Palestinians.