How America fell to Zionism: The oldest trick in the book, the Venus flytrap that is,

How Zionism took over America through blackmail of our corrupted leaders I mean liars🩸🩸🩸🩸😅 How the Mossad used Jeffrey Epstein to blackmail America into submission hidden camera throughout his mansions🚨 Full-time video surveillance and video surveillance teams monitoring and recording, smart on our leaders screen babies just like the babies are killing in Gaza Where did the video files go who received them? I know our trust where the FBI has them perhaps are on hunters laptop😅😂
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.