Why Should Christians Beware of Covetousness?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
43 views • 9 months ago

In this devotional video, the speaker offers encouragement and spiritual insights, emphasizing the blessings and responsibilities of being a child of the King. Using the biblical story of Ahab, Jezebel, and Naboth from 1 Kings 21 and 2 Kings 9, the devotional highlights the themes of God's sovereignty and holiness, as well as mankind's tendency towards sin and self-centeredness. The speaker underscores two important principles: God's hatred of sin and man's inherent wickedness. Through the lens of this biblical account, the speaker calls for reflection on our own behaviors and attitudes, warning against covetousness and selfish demands.


00:00 Introduction and Greetings

00:19 Encouragement in the Lord

00:28 A Child of the King

01:15 Scripture Reading: The Story of Naboth's Vineyard

03:16 Jezebel's Deception

06:42 God's Sovereignty and Man's Wickedness

08:23 Ahab's Selfish Demand

10:26 Lessons from Naboth's Refusal

12:40 Conclusion and Final Blessings

Keywords
bible studycolossiansromansspiritual growthjezebelchristian educationmorning devotionchristian devotiongod wrathchristian lessonsscripture readingbiblical teachingbible sermonresisting temptationroderick websterchristian discipleshipgod sovereigntyold testament storiesbeware of covetousnessahab and nabothfirst kingscovetousness is sinfaith-based lessons
