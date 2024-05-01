PLEASE REFRAIN FROM URINATING ON THE RULE OF LAW, MADAM SECRETARY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BestEvidence
That title is pretty self-explanatory, no?
Oh, all right. It refers to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's proposal to seize $300 billion of Russian assets and hand them to Ukraine without the first shred of due process, openly desecrating western legal norms all the way back to the Magna Carta of 1215. See in particular provision #39...
https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/education/resources/magna-carta/british-library-magna-carta-1215-runnymede/
For more information, see...
• https://bestevidence.substack.com/p/season-4-of-mafiacracy-now-premieres
• https://bestevidence.substack.com/p/please-refrain-from-urinating-on
