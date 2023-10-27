EPOCH TV | Cities Face Bankruptcy as Sanctuary Policies Trigger States of Emergency

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TIMES | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp:
Cities Face Bankruptcy as Sanctuary Policies Trigger States of Emergency
New York City and other hot spots in the United States for mass illegal immigration are leading to emergency declarations. Cities can’t handle the influx, and their own policies are rapidly leading toward bankruptcy. As major cities face this crisis, the Biden administration is doing little to stem the flow or fix the problem. And this is leading to a political rift within the Democrat Party leading into the 2024 elections. In this episode of Crossroads, we’ll discuss.
