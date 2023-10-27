BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPOCH TV | Cities Face Bankruptcy as Sanctuary Policies Trigger States of Emergency
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
286 views • 10/27/2023

EPOCH TIMES | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp:

Cities Face Bankruptcy as Sanctuary Policies Trigger States of Emergency


New York City and other hot spots in the United States for mass illegal immigration are leading to emergency declarations. Cities can’t handle the influx, and their own policies are rapidly leading toward bankruptcy. As major cities face this crisis, the Biden administration is doing little to stem the flow or fix the problem. And this is leading to a political rift within the Democrat Party leading into the 2024 elections. In this episode of Crossroads, we’ll discuss.


Views expressed in this video are opinions of the host and guests, and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.


🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉https://ept.ms/SanctuaryCityChaos_YT

Keywords
illegal immigrationsanctuary citiesalien invasionwokenessepoch tvjosh philippcross roads
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy