Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/safe-zones-pockets-of-light/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "JUDGMENT has now come to AMERICA….. and it will not go back to what it once was. It is an empire that is falling, and will never be the same again."