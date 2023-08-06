BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
And We Know 6.8.2023 INSTAGRAM exposed, PED@, "APPLE" YELLOW, Prepare for STORM! PRAY!
High Hopes
06/08/2023

LT of And We Know


June 8, 2023


Another day filled with so many things… so much exposure… those who weren’t paying attention are now going to see what we have been sharing for sooo long … and finally the people are ready to see it.. heavy information on HELLYWOOD, exposure on deep levels on so much related to CHILDREN. Comms seem to be stronger on what to expect.. let’s go.


Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tour - https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/

Video: https://rumble.com/v2pt5mo-remnant-revolution-tour-promo.html


Generations of predators https://twitter.com/darth_hole/status/1666545012014825472?s=20


The Wall Street Journal is now exposing Q "Conspiracy theories" about pedos and maps and pizza! https://t.me/Tironianae/191021


Embarrassing CDC Outbreak Drops a Nuclear Bomb on the “Safe and Effective” Narrative https://t.me/VigilantFox/9454


James Comer says that Jamie Raskin “lied to the American people” after their meeting with the FBI. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/119612


Tim Ballard says Mel Gibson is making 4-part docu-series on the $34 billion global child sex trafficking market, and Tony Robbins is the Executive Producer. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/119672

———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2sxmxc-6.8.23-instagram-exposedped-apple-yellow-prepare-for-storm-pray.html


newschildrenhollywooddeep statechristianinstagrampedophilespraystormcommsltand we knowexposing evilbig appleyellow sky
