Vaccine was beginning of Endtime...
Stand Up for Truth
Stand Up for Truth
347 views • 5 months ago

Vaccines as Gateway to Digital ID, A Concept Launched in 2016, at Davos, by Gates and Pharmafia. Immunization: an entry point for digital identity. MEP Christine Anderson, after emphasising the importance of human rights, said: “let me say this, I am not afraid of this virus. What I am afraid of is governments abusing this or any other `crisis` for that matter, to infringe on civil rights, to revoke them or to question freedom altogether. And so we are forcing citizens to receive invasive and risky health treatments, because the informed consent that citizens are obliged to sign to receive the vaccines is not free: it’s an extorted consent. So, even when people have medical contraindications for receiving vaccines, they are obliged to take it. They are forced to do it because they would lose the job, would lose their fundamental rights if they don’t do it. And when these people have adverse effects, even very severe adverse effects, they don’t receive any free assistance. Even the reports of adverse effects are very rare. The data of adverse effects that we can read on papers are just underestimated. The jabbed can now be connected to the digital cloud, the jabbed can now be influenced remotely to act in a certain way. The USA is laying the foundation for the new digital system to replace cash. The digital system is a prison to enslave the world.

Keywords
vaccineprisondigital
