2024 GOP candidates reveal how they will protect children in schools

18 views • 07/03/2023

2024 GOP presidential candidates Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott and Gov. Ron DeSantis weigh in on stopping gun violence in schools on 'Fox News Tonight.'

