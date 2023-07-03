2024 GOP candidates reveal how they will protect children in schools

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2024 GOP presidential candidates Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott and Gov. Ron DeSantis weigh in on stopping gun violence in schools on 'Fox News Tonight.'
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html