J6 Political Prison Abuse/Obama's Plan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://youtu.be/prb2E5PMAzU?si=g1VYQTkw2boOSmMr
In this powerful video, a January 6th defendant bravely speaks out about the horrifying abuse and human rights violations faced by political prisoners. Hear firsthand accounts of beatings, denial of medical treatment, and the psychological torture inflicted by the FBI and federal prison officials. These shocking revelations highlight the urgent need for justice and accountability within our legal system. Together, we must shine a light on these injustices and consider the crucial steps towards seeking justice for these individuals. If you believe in human rights, please like and share this video to spread awareness.