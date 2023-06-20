The situation remains tense on the Zaporozhie front lines, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a new wave of large –scale offensive operations in recent days.

After a prolonged pause accompanied by some attempts to attack near Orekhov, Ukrainian forces have recently resumed their massive offensive in the area. As a result of two weeks of heavy battles the Ukrainian military finally managed to expend their control of zone and enter the village of Pyatihatki. On the morning of June 19, Ukrainian servicemen filmed a video claiming their control of the settlement. Russian units reportedly withdrew from the village in advance.

In total, Ukrainian forces reportedly managed to advance up to 2,5 kilometers deep from the starting front lines. When clearing mines and laying paths in the Russian defense, Ukrainians used the M58 “Mine Clearing Line Charge” mine clearance systems supplied by the United States.

Ukrainian gains resulted in heavy losses of the advancing units. Footage of one of the battles alone confirmed that Ukrainian forces lost at least three T-72 tanks, a BMP-1, a BRM-1K reconnaissance vehicle and two armored vehicles. Ukrainian forces in the village are also constantly shelled by Russian artillery, as well as by Russian TOS Solntsepek systems.

Ukrainian forces are yet to secure their stronghold in the area, while the Russian military is expected to launch counterattacks as it was the case in other settlements in the Zaporozhie region. The Ukrainian military already claimed control of the village several days ago but was forced to retreat.

Control of the village of Pyatihatki paves the way for Ukrainian attacks on the eastern flanks of the Russian grouping in Kamenskoe located on the shore of the Kakhovka water reservoir. The village is also located on the road leading to the town of Vasilievka, where the Ukrainian military is expected to attempt attacks in the nearest future.

In the other regions, the front lines remain unchanged. To the south of Orehovo, heavy battles are ongoing neat Rabotino.

Fierce clashes continue south of Vellikaya Novoselka, where Russian units are holding advantageous positions on the commanding heights.

The village of Novodonetskoe remains under the control of the Marine Corpses of the Russian Pacific Fleet. At the same time, another group of Ukrainian marines was destroyed near the village of Urozhainoe.

In recent days, the number of Ukrainian servicemen surrendering on the front lines has significantly increased. Amid heavy losses of the Ukrainian Army during the long awaited counteroffensive, Ukrainians are not willing to be used as cannon fodder and surrender by entire groups and units, saving their lives from the meat grinder that awaits ahead.

