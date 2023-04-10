© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
George Maluleka collapsed for second time. 🥴
He drops to the ground holding his chest.
Speaking to the media after the game, AmaZulu coach Romain Folz revealed that it was not the first incident on this nature in his team.
"It is usually the heart situation and I will have to check if there is a tricky side on the results,” said Folz as quoted by iDiski Times.
“Yes, this is a second time as you said in the span of six months. So we need, one; to be cautious.
https://www.citizen.co.za/sport/soccer/local-soccer/amazulu-give-george-maluleka-update-after-on-field-collapse/
Source @VaccineInjuries.me