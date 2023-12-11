BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Self Defense is good but be warned there's also a Dark Side Of The Martial Arts. Sorcery is real, one must Flee. Many have gone dark and never return
this is a mirrored video.

YAHUSHUA I plead YOUR SHED BLOOD AT CALVARY over this video exposing the occult and pray protection over all viewers as YAH WILLS It in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S NAME

If you have been bond from different forms of the occult you can be delivered through the NAME & BLOOD OF YAHUSHUA. 

YAH'S Amightywind Ministry is at the very forefront reaching souls and in true deliverance. Please write and reach out on this contact link. 

To contact YAH'S Beloved Apostle Elisheva

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme


