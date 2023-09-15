BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sid Canoe Calls Out Harrison Smith With Biblical & Historical Facts On The Jews Right To "Palestine"
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
30 views • 09/15/2023

Harrison Smith: "I said orthodox Jews are against the Palestinians there's a lot of orthodox Jews that are against the state of Israel because they think that it is folly for man to try to reestablish the state of Israel when God destroyed it." Sid Canoe: "...with some pretty odd websites in fact I would say those are the white supremacists that you find one in a million you'll find them out there but for the most part sir people agree that the movement to bring Hebrews from the four corners of the earth all regathered to their own land to regather which has never been done in the history of the earth with any other nation most people who understand their Bibles agree that that was prophetic...it's been a war of annihilation against the Jews for thousands of years and listen perhaps you lost touch with your friend Will Johnson who's a very big friend of YISRAEL as he calls it the Jews are the Oracles of God they kept the word of God it is why the satanic plot is to destroy Israel and to specifically take Jerusalem as the capital for the papacy the Pope is behind all that."

Sid Canoe was tickled they made a segment with his call as the lead-in.  See original at banned.video https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=60a547d068fc2c37612493c1

Sid's Full Rebuttal: "PRAY for the Peace of Jerusalem: Sid Canoe TOTALLY DUBUNKING Harrison Smith's FALSE Views On ISRAEL!"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gGlzrIXRiTig/
https://www.brighteon.com/ce1b8fa3-6bef-4b71-9c37-6856e881b734

"The True Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 25: "Arresting The Deep State And Global Anti-Semitism"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XKt6boo3jpSR/
https://www.brighteon.com/1ba1c9bc-3823-4ca6-b565-a8dcba03fa05

Re: Joan Peters book: "This is the definitive work on the topic, over 700 pages...It's called 'From Time Immemorial' The Origins of the Arab-Jewish Conflict over Palestine"


Thank you for HEARING! Please help Zidkenu save all humanity
Zidkenu Video Site OFFICIAL: https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu
MORE videos HERE https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu
Sid Canoe IS NOW ON CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/sidcanoe
NEW Sid Canoe NOW ON RUMBLE https://rumble.com/user/SidCanoe
PERMANENTLY BANNED on X/Twitter https://twitter.com/OctamanRadio
Heavily SHADOWBANNED! Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe
BANNED: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13C7fGmkjGl6XDBz3ZPFQ
The Now Historic OCTABLOG is of interest to some: http://octaman.blogspot.com
Plus MORE EDITORIALS on Medium here: https://medium.com/@OctamanRadio
Nothing for sale. Fair Use Copyright © May use for fair use and educational purposes
Like Share and Subscribe at your own risk. SEND E-mail to: [email protected]

Always thanks to Bible students worldwide. All predictions are merely Bible forecasts from "That Servant" Pastor Charles Taze Russell.
Read "Studies in the Scriptures" online free. http://www.mostholyfaith.com/Beta/bible/volumes/index.asp
"The just shall live by Faith."
Hebrews 10:38
Keywords
infowarsisraeljewspalestineadl
